FITSFeed: 3/29/2022

Welcome to a Tuesday edition of FITSFeed, our recently launched format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted to Twitter had that platform not decided to piss me off.

Yesterday was a tremendously busy day on the site, including some choice video content our director of special projects Dylan Nolan worked very hard to prepare.

On the lighter side, we filed this report about a former North Charleston, cop who was caught on tape trying to solicit a blow job from a department store employee … the operative word being “trying.” And not very well at that.

In more substantive and significant fare, don’t miss our exclusive interview with the Kiser family – who were the victims of a horrific 2019 boat crash on Lake Murray.

This is probably the most gripping thing we’ve captured on camera since we launched our video format back in November.

Anyway … got something for the feed? Please email me.

*****

THE FEED …

8:25 a.m. EDT – Trent Kinard Back In Bamberg County

(Via: Bamberg County Detention Center)

Fresh after a stint in federal prison, former Bamberg County councilman Kerry “Trent” Kinard is back in state custody this week. Kinard was booked into the Bamberg County detention center on Monday as he awaits trial on multiple child sex charges.

Kinard was set to stand trail last summer on multiple child sex charges filed against him at the state level. That trial was delayed, however, when three additional child sex charges were filed against him in late August.

In the meantime, however, he pleaded guilty to one federal count of making a false written statement to a licensed firearm dealer while “trying to illegally acquire a firearm.” U.S. district court judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Kinard to eighteen months in federal prison last October.

Why was he released early? No idea …

In the latest round of state charges, Kinard was accused of “digital and oral penetration of the vagina with a juvenile” who was between the ages of 11 and 14 in Bamberg County between 2010 and 2017.

Stay tuned for an update on his situation as soon as we have additional information …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. Oh, he also has LOTS of hats … but has given them up for Lent this year.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

