Welcome back to our ‘Week in Review,’ where FITSNews’ founding editor Will Folks and our team dig deeper into the big stories we covered over the last seven days.

In this week’s expansive show, Will waxed extensively on core functions of government in the aftermath of a recent knife attack at a South Carolina courthouse. He also covered congressional candidate Katie Arrington being accused of satanism and attempted vehicular homicide (yes, you read that right) and threw a few well-chosen jabs at the University of South Carolina’s incompetent trustees in the aftermath of the latest athletic department dumpster fire.

An interesting update in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga is also included in this week’s episode … although Will did his best to scare off some of our “mainstream” subscribers with common sense hot takes on two of the hottest hot-button social issues currently facing our nation (trans athletics and critical race theory).

Here is a recap of the topics covered in this week’s episode …

RICHLAND COUNTY GONE WILD

Suspect Sought In South Carolina Courthouse Knife Attack

SLED Chief Blasts Richland County Sheriff Over Officer-Involved Shooting Dispute

MURDAUGH FRIEND, POLICE CHIEF TAKES $5,000 FROM ALEX ONE MONTH AFTER DOUBLE HOMICIDE

South Carolina Police Chief Got ‘Loan’ From Alex Murdaugh One Month After Double Homicide

MACE V. ARRINGTON … THE REAL WORLD WAR 3?

Katie Arrington: A Satanist Who Tried To Mow Down Her Husband?

SOUTH CAROLINA’S EMBARRASSING SPORTS TROUBLES CONTINUE

Lamont Paris Gets South Carolina Basketball Gig By Default

WILL ALIENATES LEFT-OF-CENTER AUDIENCES WITH COMMON SENSE HOT TAKES

This. Must. Stop.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree and went to work for the South Carolina attorney general’s office in a communications role before coming on board at FITS. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

