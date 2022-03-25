Shooting At S.C. Grocery Store Leaves 1 Injured

A shooting was reported around 8:20 p.m. Friday at the Food Lion grocery store on Lady’s Island, according to the Beaufort County Sherif’s Office.

One man was shot twice in the lower extremities and taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The store was evacuated, and residents are advised to avoid the Sam’s Point Road area.

Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

The shooting suspect turned himself in at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center and was taken into custody by deputies around 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.