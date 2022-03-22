FITSFeed: 3/22/2022

Welcome to a Tuesday edition of FITSFeed, a recently launched format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted to Twitter had that platform not decided to piss me off.

7:44 a.m. EDT – Beaufort Sheriff’s Race Update

In yesterday’s edition of the feed, I published a brief item on the contentious race for sheriff of Beaufort County, South Carolina – a contest which is taking place in the shadow of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

In that item, I noted that Chris Slick – who was managing the campaign of former S.C. fourteenth circuit investigator (and former Beaufort County sheriff’s captain) JoJo Woodward – had stepped down from his role in the campaign.

There was some speculation in Lowcountry political circles that Slick had been fired from the Woodward campaign, but yesterday evening I received a statement from Woodward’s new campaign manager – John Aker – indicating that was not the case.

“Neither Mr. Slick nor his company were fired,” Aker told me. “The parting of ways was completely amicable on both sides. We look forward to continuing to run a robust campaign to elect JoJo Woodward as Beaufort County sheriff.”

Woodward is challenging incumbent sheriff P.J. Tanner in a reprise of their head-to-head battle four years ago …

6:48 a.m. EDT – UndiSCovered Update

In case you missed it, author Angela Schumpert published a wonderful new installment in our ‘undiSCovered’ series earlier this month. Look for another small business profile from her very soon …

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. Oh, he also has LOTS of hats … but has given them up for Lent this year.

