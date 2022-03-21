FITSFeed: 3/21/2022

Welcome to a Monday edition of the FITSFeed, a recently launched format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted to Twitter had that platform not decided to piss me off.

9:59 a.m. EDT: REOPENING THORNBLADE INVESTIGATION

It’s official. After nearly a year with no new updates on the Thornblade saga, this news outlet is once again devoting investigative resources toward uncovering the truth behind what happened in this upscale neighborhood/ country club in Greer, South Carolina.

There are several new leads our researchers are pursuing as it relates to this multi-faceted story, which drove headlines in the Upstate for several months in the summer of 2020.

Stay tuned …

9:32 a.m. EDT: RUN, CORY, RUN!

(Via: Beaufort Twilight Run/ Facebook)

Just days after being indicted in connection with the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga, Beaufort, S.C. attorney Cory Fleming was back out on the streets … literally.

Fleming participated in the Beaufort Twilight Run five kilometer race on Saturday, finishing thirteenth among the 380 entrants with a time of 19:32.

Not bad …

8:57 a.m. EDT: BEAUFORT SHERIFF’S RACE SHAKEUP

Earlier this month I penned a lengthy report on the race for sheriff of Beaufort County, South Carolina – which is taking place in the shadow of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Incumbent sheriff P.J. Tanner recently announced his intention to seek re-election for a seventh term. As he was in 2018, Tanner is being challenged by S.C. fourteenth circuit investigator (and former Beaufort County sheriff’s captain) JoJo Woodward.

According to my sources, Woodward is on the hunt for a new campaign manager this week.

Chris Slick, Woodward’s previous campaign manager, is no longer affiliated with his campaign organization.

“I removed my company from the candidacy of JoJo Woodward for Beaufort County sheriff,” Slick told me on Sunday evening.

Other sources have indicated Slick may have been fired from Woodward’s campaign …

Stay tuned …

8:44 a.m. EDT: LETTER TO THE EDITOR

(Via: Getty)

Dear Editor,

South Carolina is a small business state. We are home to over 400,000 small businesses. We are also traditionally supporters of property rights. Both of these typical South Carolina values are on attack in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill City Council is considering telling hardworking small business owners, who have created numerous jobs, who have helped downtown’s economy grow, and who have provided necessary, safe lodging for countless tourists that they can’t operate anymore.

Rock Hill City Council soon will consider and vote on an ordinance that will effectively squash the short-term rental home industry. Short-term rentals are safer than hotels, produce more for our downtown, local economy, and offer temporary housing for wage-earners who have recently moved to our growing community.

Let’s protect property rights, promote small business owners, and let short-term rental properties continue to have a positive impact on Rock Hill.

Sincerely,

Tom Hutto

Rock Hill, S.C.

FROM THE EDITOR …

Tom,

Thank you for sending this! We are aware of this issue and are looking forward to providing coverage of the city’s actions.

