Welcome back to our ‘Week in Review,’ where FITSNews’ founding editor Will Folks and our team dig deeper into the big stories we covered over the last seven days.

This week, Will was joined by FITSNews executive editor Liz Farrell to discuss the latest developments in the Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga. They first discussed the indictment of Murdaugh associate Cory Fleming – with Liz dissecting Fleming’s alleged involvement in other dubious Murdaugh-related ventures.

The battle for Alex Murdaugh’s jailhouse phone calls raged on this week, inspiring Will and Liz to weigh in on the proclivity of our competitors in the mainstream press to parrot the talking points of Murdaugh’s “bulldog attorneys.”

Will went on to discuss some disturbing fentanyl statistics compiled by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) which he exclusively reported on this week. This epidemic has increased in magnitude at a truly alarming pace.

In addition to recapping the numbers, Will offers his perspective on what our policymakers and institutional leaders can do to slow the surge.

We capped the show off with something I don’t think I’ll be seeing very often … Will Folks taking the side of organized labor (or at the very least not openly attacking them). I suppose when you compare the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) with the “bloated bureaucracy” of the results-challenged S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA), even organized labor looks good.

Seriously, though … Will has the inside track on port-related issues in the Palmetto State, and his coverage of problems at the SCPA’s new Hugh K. Leatherman terminal is every bit as incisive as it is illuminating.

Especially seeing as, once again, the mainstream press isn’t telling the real story.

Before we get to the show notes, a quick programming note: Our show is now available under the name FITSNews Week in Review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Look for us there … and thanks for listening!

*****

SHOW NOTES

‘MURDAUGH MURDERS’ CRIME AND CORRUPTION SAGA

Judge Sets Bond At $100K For Alleged Murdaugh Co-Conspirator Cory Fleming

Federal Judge Recuses Herself In Murdaugh Jail Calls Case

Murdaugh Murders’ Jail House Calls: Detention Center Attorney Bites Back At ‘Bulldogs’

SOUTH CAROLINA FENTANYL SURGE

South Carolina Is Seeing A ‘Fentanyl Surge

PAIN AT THE PORT

South Carolina’s Port Has A Serious Union Problem At Its New Terminal

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree and went to work for the South Carolina attorney general’s office in a communications role before coming on board at FITS. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

