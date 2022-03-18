As the Russian onslaught against the people of Ukraine continues, our national leadership is tasked with finding an appropriate response to the aggression.

Lindsey Graham has taken to drunk tweeting in these stressful times … ok maybe he was sober … but I’m not sure that makes his calls for Julius Putin to have his et tu Oleg moment any less likely to provoke the third world war.

Our founding editor Will Folks managed to enrage many members our audience by writing about the U.S. State Department‘s history of meddling in Ukraine that he argues played a major role in provoking this conflict.

Want to hear what someone with serious combat experience has to say about U.S. involvement in this conflict, someone more qualified to opine on this issue than almost anybody else… we sure did.

In the above clip former U.S. Navy Seal team six member David Hancock weighs in…

Stay tuned for the full interview which will be posted soon….

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree and went to work for the South Carolina attorney general’s office in a communications role before coming on board at FITS. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

