Septuagenarian Couple Charged With Sexually Assaulting Children In Greenville County

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an a septuagenarian couple from Taylors suspected in numerous sexual assaults against children and teenagers between 2005 and 2012.

According to a news release Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office’s Crimes Against Children Unit charged 74-year-old Harry Reams O’Neal and his wife, 73-year-old Andrea Campbell O’Neal with committing multiple sexual acts on two identified children who were between the ages of 11 and 19.

The husband was charged with:

Trafficking in Persons

Producing, promoting or directing sexual performances by a child under 18

Engaging child under 18 for sex

First-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

2 counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor

2 counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor

First-Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Buggery

The wife was charged with:

Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

2 counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child

The investigation began on Jan. 6, 2022, after the Sheriff’s Office received information alleging the sexual abuse.

Along with the alleged forced sexual acts on the victims, Harry O’Neal reportedly filmed the encounters and forced the sexual acts with other various men.

“It is documented that the defendant forced the victim to do the acts because it provided money to their family.”

Harry O’Neal is also accused of withholding food from a victim between the ages of 16 and 19 if she refused to follow his demands.

According to Andrea O’Neal’s warrants, she is accused of forcing a child to have sexual intercourse with her husband between 2005 and 2010.

“The defendant would hit the victim if she did not perform the way the defendant wanted her to,” the warrant states.

She is also accused of committing “lewd and lascivious acts” on a 14-year-old victim between 2005 and 2007.

A redacted warrant indicates that Andrea O’Neal is also accused of physically and sexually abusing a male victim.

The couple were arrested Thursday afternoon and were taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

Andrea O’Neal was given a $40,000 bond, and Harry O’Neal was given a no bond.

The investigation is still ongoing.

To view their arrest warrants, click here and here.