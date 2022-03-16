FITSFeed: 3/16/2022

The big news today was obviously the announcement of fresh indictments in connection with the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga. The latest indictments against disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh were accompanied by an initial round of indictments against fellow lawyer Cory Fleming – the first co-conspirator to be criminally charged in connection with the case.

Our executive editor Liz Farrell and news director Mandy Matney led our team coverage of this breaking news. To read the report, click here …

As we follow the latest Murdaugh developments, welcome to Wednesday edition of FITSFeed, a recently launched format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted to Twitter had that platform not decided to piss me off.

Got something for the feed? Please email me.

*****

THE FEED …

3:55 p.m. EDT – RICHLAND COUNTY DISPATCH UPDATE

(Via: Facebook)

In yesterday’s feed, I addressed reports of a “heavy police presence” at 316 Silver Fox Lane – a home in Richland County owned by Michael T. Sauer, a well-known local veterinarian and owner of the Paws and Claws animal clinic in Lexington, S.C.

Richland County sheriff’s department deputies declined to discuss the situation, saying they could not provide “any details on the exact location or patient information for the call we received.”

“We can’t provide a comment in this instance and can only confirm RCSD responded to a home on Silver Fox Lane for a non-criminal matter,” a sheriff’s spokesperson told our director of special projects Dylan Nolan.

According to a Facebook post from Paws and Claws, Sauer is reportedly “recuperating at home after dehydration from food poisoning.”

“We are hoping he will be in later this week,” the post added.

Hopefully this is one of those “all’s well that ends well” situations …

*****

3:14 p.m. EDT – JONATHON HILL WILL NOT SEEK REELECTION

(Via: Jonathon Hill)

One of the most consistently pro-liberty lawmakers in the South Carolina General Assembly will not seek a fifth term in office in 2022.

State representative Jonathon Hill of Townville, S.C. confirmed to me this afternoon he is not filing for reelection – part of a mass exodus from the ostensibly “Republican-controlled” chamber.

“After eight years in office, Amanda and I need a break,” Hill told me. “I’m not leaving politics, and will continue doing what I’ve been doing outside of office.”

Hill sparred frequently with fiscally liberal, big government GOP leaders in the S.C. House. In fact, three years ago he was booted from the S.C. House Republican Caucus after getting into a spat with majority leader Gary Simrill.

While I am sure it will win me no popularity points with lawmakers, I have to say I am sad to see Hill go …

He was one of the few GOP lawmakers who lived up to the “lower taxes, less government” mantra which is supposed to serve as the guiding principle of the party.

*****

