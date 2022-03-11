Nancy Mace Expected To Clean Up On Nikki Haley Endorsement

Erstwhile political rivals Nikki Haley and Nancy Mace found a way to bury the hatchet long before the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol building bound the two of them together as the harshest GOP critics of then-U.S. president Donald Trump.

And while both politicians have tip-toed around Trump in the intervening thirteen months – with varying degrees of success – their alliance remains stronger than ever.

And for Mace (below), more profitable than ever …

The incumbent first district congresswoman is set to welcome Haley for an afternoon fundraiser on Friday in Charleston, S.C. – an event which is expected to provide a massive financial boost to Mace’s already well-financed reelection bid.

How massive? I am hoping to receive an initial estimate on the haul sometime this afternoon, but sources familiar with the planning of the Haley rally tell me the former South Carolina governor – who was Trump’s first ambassador to the United Nations – has been nothing short of a campaign finance juggernaut for Mace.

“Her endorsement was accompanied by a huge initial wave of fundraising,” one source close to the event told me. “Today is going to bring an even bigger wave.”

Say what you will about Haley – and I have said plenty – but there’s no denying how hard she works. And how well-connected she is to wealth. For candidates looking to profit from a political endorsement, that potent combination has elevated the value of Haley’s imprimatur.

“She doesn’t just pat you on the back and say ‘good luck,’” one Washington, D.C. operative tracking the 2022 endorsement process told me recently. “She gets out there and grinds for you.”

Haley’s visit is also timely for Mace, as the latter’s top rival for the South Carolina first congressional district – former state representative Katie Arrington – is participating in a rally with Trump in Florence, S.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The Trump rally is expected to generate fundraising momentum for Arrington as well as for Russell Fry, another Trump-endorsed candidate who is challenging incumbent congressman Tom Rice for South Carolina’s seventh congressional district.

Mace’s principal campaign committee had more than $1.5 million on hand heading into 2022. Arrington just announced her candidacy last month and has yet to post any fundraising numbers.

Two other candidates – retired lieutenant colonel Ingrid Centurion of Summerville, S.C. (by way of Massachusetts) and military caregiver Lynz Piper-Loomis – have not raised or disbursed any significant funds.

