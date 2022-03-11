FITSFeed: 3/11/2022

Welcome to a Friday edition of FITSFeed, our recently launched format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted to Twitter had that platform not decided to piss me off.

My news outlet is continuing to allow articles to auto-populate on Twitter, but beyond the random single-emoji tweet I’m simply not engaging on that forum any longer.

Got something you think would fit this format? Please email me.

8:16 a.m. EST – COVID-19 DATA REPORTING UPDATE

Unlike a growing segment of the population (including me), the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is apparently not “done with Covid.” However, in yet another sign of the relaxing of government’s “viral paranoia,” the agency is shifting its reporting on Covid-19 cases from every day to just once a week.

Beginning on March 15, 2022, SCDHEC will report the latest number of “cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations, among other data points” each Tuesday.

“Tracking daily case numbers is less useful, especially with the rise of non-reportable at-home tests,” agency public health director Brannon Traxler said. “It’s much more useful to track severe cases, meaning those that unfortunately result in hospitalizations and deaths. That gives us a clearer picture of how the virus is impacting local communities.”

To read SCDHEC’s release announcing its updated reporting parameters, click here.

7:51 a.m. EST – LETTER TO THE EDITOR/ MENTAL HEALTH

Dear Editor,

In the fall of 2018, my son was a freshman at the University of South Carolina Honors College. That November, he suffered a psychotic break on campus. Leading up to his break, the University had informed us of his upcoming disciplinary action – and at that point, along with other clues, we knew his mental state was declining. As I learn more about the suicide of Katie Meyer from Stanford, and the fact that her parents never knew of her University disciplinary hearing, I remain grateful for their communication to us. We lost my nephew to suicide at Ole Miss in February 2018, and know painfully well their loss.

So, as the mom of son with a serious mental illness that manifested itself during his time at University (as most do), I thank the University of South Carolina, and beg them and other schools to continue to keep parents in the loop. Yes, they are “adults”, but teens and young adults in the throes of mental illness – including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia – are not equipped to manage their illness alone. Their friends, also young adults dealing with their own issues, will likely become alienated from them, because of their inability to understand or because of their frustration with the mental illness. We can’t solely rely on friends to “ask if they are okay.”

Sincerely,

Catherine Clark

From the editor …

Catherine, Thank you so much for sharing your story with us. More and more people are struggling these days, and the more informed those who care for them are – the more they can do to (hopefully) help.

