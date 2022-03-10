More Deadly Judicial Leniency In South Carolina

I know I’m a broken record on the issue of judicial leniency, but it’s important to me … so when stories like this come across my radar, I’m going to share them with my readers. And I’m going to remind them why stuff like this keeps happening.

Oh, and what should be done to change things …

Anyway … another South Carolinian is dead because a defendant accused of committing a violent crime (one who should have been behind bars) was instead allowed to go free.

On January 9, 2022 – just two months ago – 19-year-old Leon Princess Sellers Jr. of Latta, S.C. was charged with attempted murder in the aftermath of a January 1, 2022 shooting in his hometown.

Sadly, in yet another example of a persistent problem with judicial transparency in South Carolina (or rather a lack thereof), there is no information related to Sellers’ bond available online.

Who set bond for him on this attempted murder rap? How much was it? And what conditions were applied to it?

None of that information is publicly available …

How do we know Sellers was granted bond? Because at approximately 8:15 p.m. EST on Sunday, March 6, 2022 – again, just two months after his arrest on the attempted murder charge – he and three others are accused of firing weapons into a vehicle in Dillon, S.C.

Eighteen-year-old Kei’juan Marquez Fore died as a result of wounds sustained during this shooting, according to Dillon County coroner Donnie Grimsley.

Sellers is now facing a murder rap, as are his alleged co-conspirators Shakeem Dashawn Davis, Tyree Jamal Porter and Devonte Raheim Page. Of interest? Page was also out on bond in connection with an unrelated incident in which he was charged with failure to stop for a blue light and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“I keep saying ‘enough is enough,’” I noted earlier this year. “Yet the system keeps failing. And the fatal consequences keep accumulating. Seriously … how many more bodies will it take before someone stands up and does something?”

Again … there is more than one meaning of “no justice, no peace.”

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. Oh, he also has LOTS of hats … but has given them up for Lent this year.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



BANNER VIA: GETTY IMAGES