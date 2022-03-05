FITSFeed: 3/5/2022

So here’s a little weekend action from the ‘FITSFeed,’ my ongoing effort to avoid oversharing on Twitter – a platform I believe has devolved into nothing more than a woke leftist censor.

*****

THE FEED …

12:10 p.m. EST – BACKROOM BOURBON: RETURN OF THE McMUFFIN

I’ve gotten hooked on the ‘Bourbon in the Backroom’ podcast since I appeared on this program earlier this year. As I noted in a recent report, former state senators Vincent Sheheen and Joel Lourie have a good thing going …

Earlier this week, the show welcomed former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland – and Donald Trump’s 2016 “First in the South” state director – Ed McMullen (a.k.a. “Egg McMuffin”).

Prior to that episode, Sheheen and Lourie received a visit from Spencer Wetmore, an up-and-coming Democrat at the S.C. State House.

If you haven’t checked this show out before now, give it a listen …

*****

12:05 p.m. EST – HAT HIATUS

Regular readers of this news outlet know I love hats. I have more than seventy of them, as a matter of a fact, and each week on the website I sport a new one in the photo accompanying my author biography (at the end of each article I write). Well, except this week. And the coming weeks.

I have (gasp) given up hats for Lent, which means you won’t see a lid on me again until Easter Sunday afternoon …

By the way, thanks to executive editor Liz Farrell for plunging me into this pit of despair. The “no hats” thing was her idea.

*****

11:50 a.m. EST – PEE DEE MURDER PROMPTS POLICE REACTION

A lengthy report was filed earlier this week by Jody Barr of Queen City News (a.k.a. WJZY TV 46 – Fox – Charlotte, N.C.) related to a murder saga originally covered by this news outlet last month.

Barr’s treatment of this story was interesting because he got an exclusive interview with the mother of the victim … although he glossed over what I believe was the real story, namely that another accused murderer in South Carolina was set free with no bond.

Anyway, Barr’s report did provoke a reaction from Heather Lewis Mays – the lead Florence County sheriff’s office investigator on the case.

Take a look …

Tell us how you really feel, detective …

*****

10:49 a.m. EST – GAS PRICES

Just penned an updated report on soaring gas prices in South Carolina …

*****

9:22 a.m. EST – ‘WEEK IN REVIEW’ SHOW NOTES

Here is our post on the latest ‘Week in Review’ episode, including show notes …

*****

8:06 a.m. EST – NEW ‘WEEK IN REVIEW’

(Via: FITSNews)

The ‘Week in Review’ for March 5, 2022 is live … our story (with show notes) coming momentarily. To watch the episode, just click the image above.

*****

