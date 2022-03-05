Welcome to the latest edition of our ‘Week in Review,’ where FITSNews’ founding editor Will Folks and our team go deep into several of the big stories we covered over the last seven days.

In this week’s episode, Will sat down with executive editor Liz Farrell to discuss the latest on the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – including the legal battle over the release of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh’s jail house telephone call and the latest developments in the quest for accountability over the Palmetto State’s corrupt judicial branch.

Also, our director of special projects Dylan Nolan – the producer, director and editor of this program – stepped back in front of the camera to discuss his latest investigative report on allegations of corruption within South Carolina’s results-challenged government-run school system.

SHOW NOTES 3/5/2022

LEGAL BATTLE OVER JAIL HOUSE CALLS …

Alex Murdaugh’s Attorneys Sue To Stop Release Of Jail House Calls

There Must Be Something Really Bad In The Next Round Of Jail House Calls

BUTCH BOWERS’ REFERENCE

What We Learned From Alex Murdaugh’s Jail House Calls

JUDICIAL CORRUPTION

South Carolina Judge Agreed To Let Alex Murdaugh Hide Settlement, Deposition Alleges

Misconduct Allegations Against SC Judge Should ‘Not Be A Surprise,’ Solicitor Says

SCHOOL DISTRICT CORRUPTION

Midlands SC Parents Allege School District Misappropriated Funds, Hypocritically Masked Students

As we continue moving toward making this program a hybrid podcast/ video offering, we are receiving lots of great feedback – and I hope you will continue sending us your thoughts (including your criticisms).

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” I noted back in November when we first launched our video content. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

To share your feedback, email me ([email protected]) and more importantly email ([email protected]) or tweet to Dylan (@DNolan2000).

Until next time, thanks again for watching!

