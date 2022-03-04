Tennis Icon Stan Smith Receives Order Of The Palmetto From Governor

Tennis legend — and sneaker icon — Stan Smith was awarded the Order of the Palmetto on Friday evening by Governor Henry McMaster at an intimate charity event on Hilton Head Island.

The event, “Honoring an Icon: A Celebration of Stan Smith,” was attended by 250 people and held to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Hilton Head — a charity near and dear to Smith’s heart.

Guests were encouraged to wear their Adidas Stan Smith shoes to the event.

The Order of the Palmetto was presented to Smith as a surprise, according to sources who attended the event. Special guests were Olympic Gold Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee; Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame; Jim Clark, president of the Boys and Girls Club of America; and Andrew Davis of WSAV.

Smith, a longtime resident of Hilton Head, is considered one of the top tennis players of all time. He was most active in the 1970s, winning several Grand Slam titles in men’s singles and doubles. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987 and served as president of the organization for 11 years before retiring at the end of last year.

He is well-known in the Lowcountry for his commitment to the community and his volunteer work.

The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor and is meant to recognize “outstanding service to the state,” according to the state archives.

For a full list of recipients, click here.

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell

