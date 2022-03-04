FITSFeed: 3/4/2022

Welcome back to the FITSNews’ Feed, my (semi-) daily effort to avoid posting snippets of information, random observations and cute kid pics on Twitter … which sucks.

11:22 a.m. EST – LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

I originally signed up for a yearly subscription to FITSNews to keep up with the Murdaugh saga.

But having just read Will Folks’ response to an opinion piece about his coverage of Ukraine, if these points are the ones he feels he needs to highlight about the country’s history, I want no part in FITSNews.

Therefore, (I) canceled my yearly subscription to the newspaper.

I have been to Ukraine and many other former Soviet Block (sic) nations and have spoken to the people there and can confirm most want – and wanted – no part in having a Putin Puppet in power.

I suggest Mr. Folks interview Ukrainian citizens to get their view rather than spewing second hand rhetoric that he believes (falsely) will better inform his readers. Start with doing a deep dive into the Orange Revolution and it will soon become apparent what is important to understand about Ukraine.

Will Folks crossed a line he had no business being near and I can only hope FITSNews management real (sic) him in before it loses more revenue.

-GF

FROM THE EDITOR …

GF,

First of all, the term you are looking for is “Soviet Bloc” – with the operative word being the proper noun “bloc,” which refers to a combination of countries, parties or groups which share a common purpose or ideology. There is no “block.” We are not playing Legos, friend.

I am legitimately curious, though … do you need details to support my contention? If so, let’s talk about American diplomat Victoria Nuland. Or U.S. ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt. Specifically, let’s talk about their February 4, 2014 phone call in which they discussed the progress of the American-led coup and specifically who would replace Victor Yanukovych – Ukraine’s democratically elected leader – following his overthrow. While we are on that subject, let’s talk about Arseniy Yatsenyuk – the puppet leader we chose who is pictured below awaiting his marching orders from former U.S. president Barack Obama less than a month after the coup.

(Click to view)

(Via: The White House)

Do you really think I would write about these issues without a firm grasp of the subject matter?

You do not have to agree with me, of course, but nothing I have written is “false.” And while I realize some of the context my news outlet has provided in covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine is deeply unpopular with many American readers – that doesn’t mean it is inaccurate. And it sure as hell doesn’t mean it is irrelevant.

As for your hope that FITSNews will “real” me in, I hate to disappoint you but in addition to being the founding editor of this publication I am also its owner. More importantly, when it comes to speaking the truth, I’ve never been one to “real” in anything.

Take care …

