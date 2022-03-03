Military Jet Goes Down In South Carolina Lowcountry

A military aircraft has crashed in Beaufort County, South Carolina, local law enforcement officers confirmed to this news outlet on Thursday.

The jet crash took place shortly after 3:00 p.m. EST, according to the Beaufort County sheriff’s office.

The plane crashed on Halfmoon Island near Dale, S.C., these sources confirmed. In fact, the crash is said to have occurred on Coosaw Plantation – which is owned by former S.C. governor Mark Sanford.

Sanford, readers will recall, caught flak during his 2002 gubernatorial race when it was alleged he complained about jet noise from a nearby Lowcountry military base during a dinner party at his plantation.

“The noise you hear is the sound of freedom,” the home page for the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort (MCAS – Beaufort) proudly declares.

MCAS Beaufort is home to the Second Marine Aircraft Wing, which consists of four F/A-18 Hornet fighter-attack squadrons and two F-35B Lighting II training squadrons.

Initial reports indicate both the pilot and copilot of the jet are safe and that the aircraft went down in an uninhabited area.

“The federal government will investigate the cause of the crash,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

