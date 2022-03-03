FITSFeed: 3/3/2022

Welcome back to the FITSNews’ Feed, or “FITSFeed,” my (semi-) daily effort to avoid having to post snippets of information, random observations and cute kid pics on Twitter, which sucks.

I haven’t really had a chance yet to fully engage this concept, but if I can ever get out of meetings (or off of the damn phone) I promise you I am going to go all Jean-Luc Picard on this new format.

9:21 a.m. EST – BLONDE DOC UPDATE

(Via: Provided)

So I never knew this, but FITSNews apparently has readers in Missoula, Montana. In fact, one of them snapped this picture of the alleged “hideout” of Kim Hawkes – the “Blonde Doc” who kicked off some major drama in the Midlands region of the state a few months back.

For the latest on the drama, click here …

7:57 a.m. EST – JET FUEL …

Got the black coffee with the extra shot of espresso courtesy of Loveland Coffee …

If you have never checked this place out, you should … even my coffee snob friends from New York and Los Angeles swear by its brews.

6:40 a.m. EST – TIME TO WAKE UP THE KIDS …

Ever tried to rouse seven defiant children from their slumbers? At the same time? The only thing more difficult is getting them all to go to friggin’ sleep at night …

(Sighs).

Here we go …

6:21 a.m. EST – FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT UPDATE

(Via: Arrington for Congress)

This news outlet ran an exclusive report yesterday on some fresh polling data produced by the campaign of former state representative Katie Arrington, who is challenging first-term incumbent Nancy Mace in the GOP primary for South Carolina’s first congressional district.

And unlike The (Columbia, S.C.) State newspaper – which recently refused to disclose the origins of a first district poll it covered – I not only disclosed the information I was provided but linked my readers to a copy of the results.

Anyway …

Assuming its results are accurate, the poll was good news for Arrington – as was a recent report on grassroots turnout at a pair of dueling campaign rallies in Beaufort County, S.C. According to a source, a Mace town hall held last week drew approximately thirty attendees, while an Arrington appearance at a “Friends of Liberty” rally at Shelter Cove on Hilton Head Island attracted more than 150 attendees.

The Arrington event was held in the “freezing windy cold” one attendee noted.

The activist also had an interesting take on the proxy war in this race between former U.S. president Donald Trump (who has endorsed Arrington) and former S.C. governor Nikki Haley (who has endorsed Mace).

“Nikki has little juice in this race and should stay far far away,” the activist concluded. “Trump is still the Big Dog.”

6:01 a.m. EST – CHALLENGING ‘JIM CROW’ CLYBURN

(Via: Marcell for Congress)

Gregg “Marcel” Dixon (above) is a Georgia-born “Sea Island Creole” from Ridgeland, S.C. who is challenging U.S. majority whip Jim Clyburn in the Palmetto State’s heavily gerrymandered sixth congressional district.

He is also attempting to recreate the “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” scene from Fletch Lives, it would appear …

Stylin’. Profilin’ … I dig it.

Clyburn is a shoo-in to win a sixteenth term in Washington, D.C., but Dixon is putting some pressure on the aging politician from the left – slamming him as “Jim Crow” Clyburn, an “establishment kingmaker” who has forgotten his roots.

Dixon’s candidacy is based on providing black Americans with reparations from slavery and eradicating “anti-black racism,” which he claims has cost the American economy $16 trillion .

“A thriving Black America is a thriving America, hence, the motto of my campaign, ‘Repair Black America To Fix America,’” Dixon wrote on his campaign home.

To learn more about his candidacy, click here …

5:46 a.m. EST – WTH ESG?

(Via: Provided)

One of my favorite parts of this job is turning FITSNews’ microphone over to people with intelligent takes on issues of significance. I don’t care if they agree with me, disagree with me or are outright attacking me … if you’ve got a smart perspective on something, I’m going to publish it.

That’s what the marketplace of ideas is all about …

Anyway, Diane Hardy of the Mom and Pop Alliance of South Carolina is quickly becoming one of my favorite “open mic” contributors – and her latest column (which was published last night) is one that really opened my eyes to an issue I knew nothing about.

To read Hardy’s take on ESGs – a.k.a. the new standard for corporate “wokeism” – click here.

