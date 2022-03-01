Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Is In The Toilet

The struggle is real for U.S. president Joe Biden. Or rather, realer. With his approval ratings languishing in the dumps for several months, fresh mainstream media polling data points to Biden’s positioning among American voters deteriorating even further.

Which is saying something …

According to the latest ABC News/ Washington Post survey, only 37 percent of Americans said they approved of Biden’s “job performance overall” – with 55 percent disapproving.

Critically for the first-term incumbent, only 30 percent of independents and 10 percent of Republicans said they approved of the job Biden is doing – while 19 percent of Democrats said they disapproved of his performance in office (including another 4 percent of Democrats who said they were withholding judgment).

That is atrocious, people …

Here is a look at Biden’s numbers over time (according to this survey, anyway) …





Remember, too … mainstream media polling has a consistent pro-liberal, pro-Democratic bias. Which means Biden’s numbers are probably even worse than this survey suggests.

More troubling for Democrats, the survey found shifts in the generic 2022 congressional ballot – with Republicans surging to a 49-42 percent edge over Democrats among registered voters. That advantage nearly doubles among those registered and “certain to vote” this fall. Among those respondents, the GOP enjoyed a 54-41 percent advantage.

That is reflective of the “intensity gap” between Republican and Democratic voters headed into the fall campaign.

While I am sure the left-leaning mainstream media apparatus and its social media echo chamber will do everything they can to reverse these trend lines between now and November, Biden’s situation is growing increasingly untenable.

The key driver of these shifts? Soaring inflation … although the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and American impotence in the face of Russia invasion of Ukraine haven’t helped Biden.

Speaking of Ukraine, a recently released study from Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) is also revealing. According to that study, 62 percent of respondents said they did not believe Russian president Vladimir Putin would have moved against Ukraine had former U.S. president Donald Trump been in the White House.

A similar percentage of respondents – 59 percent – said they believed Putin saw “weakness” in Biden.

Among Democratic respondents, 38 percent said they believed Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still in office.

Again … my suspicion is the New Orwellians in the mainstream media/ woke censors on social media will ramp up their propaganda efforts in the months ahead of the election cycle, but the depths to which Biden has sunk are becoming more apparent by the day.

Count on this news outlet to keep close tabs on these developments given their potential impact on the 2024 “First in the South” presidential primary process. Because remember, both Biden (here) and Trump (here) owed their presidencies to big wins in the Palmetto State.

