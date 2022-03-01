FITSFeed: 3/1/2020

Following my decision to pull back from Twitter, one of the ideas I’ve been experimenting with is basically opening up a daily feed of “stuff I would have tweeted” had I still been engaging on the left-leaning echo chamber (which I’m not).

1:12 p.m. EST – UKRAINE CRISIS: CENSORSHIP OF RUSSIAN MEDIA?

Gotta love the New Orwellians …

That is the home page of RT.com, formerly known as Russia Today. Clearly, somebody doesn’t want American audiences seeing the “other side” of the Ukraine war propaganda.

More embarrassing censorship here in the so-called “land of the free …”

Seriously … I thought this was the sort of stuff they pulled in … well, Russia?

12:24 p.m. EST – TEXT TO DICK HARPOOTLIAN

So here is what I sent S.C. senator Dick Harpootlian earlier today …

(Via: FITSNews)

11:57 a.m. EST – MURDAUGH MURDERS

Defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have stepped up their legal efforts to block the release of jail house phone calls from the disgraced 53-year-old attorney. A new motion was just filed in federal court by Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin seeking to block the future publication of any such calls.

Seriously … what are these two lawyers afraid of?

Because it must be big.

Story coming …

11:20 a.m. EST – UKRAINE

Has U.S. senator Lindsey Graham called for an invasion of Russia yet? I am sure it’s coming …

10:31 a.m. EST – ‘MURDAUGH MISTRESS?’

(Via: Provided)

That’s majority whip Jim Clyburn – one of the most powerful men in Washington, D.C. – attending a black history month event in Hampton, S.C. on February 27, 2021. Photographed at his side? Dana Boyles of Hampton.

Followers of the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ true crime saga are very familiar with Boyles – who last year was accused on multiple message boards of being the alleged mistress of disgraced 53-year-old attorney Alex Murdaugh.

Is this allegation true?

While the uncovering of affairs is not something I am particularly interested in as it relates to this ongoing story, this news outlet has found zero evidence of Boyles being Alex Murdaugh’s mistress. In fact, I believe I have traced the origin of this rumor – which appears to have nothing to do with the Murdaugh family or the ongoing investigations.

Alex Murdaugh did have a mistress, I am told, but it was not Boyles.

Who was it?

Maybe I will save that for when I write the book …

9:39 a.m. EST – BIDEN POLLING …

Oye …

8:45 a.m. EST – SOUTH CAROLINA DRUG OVERDOSE DATA

Here is our story on the opioid overdose data …

8:09 a.m. EST – SOUTH CAROLINA DRUG OVERDOSE DATA

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) has just released data on drug overdose deaths in South Carolina. To read the release, click here. Story coming …

