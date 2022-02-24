Investigation Into S.C. Drug-Trafficking Ring Leads To 12 Arrests On Thursday

A joint investigation by local, state and federal officials led to the arrest of 12 people Thursday for their roles in a drug-trafficking organization out of North Charleston, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina.

All 12 were indicted on federal charges, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the following defendants have been arrested:

Frederick Wendell McCray, a/k/a “Dub,” 41, of North Charleston was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Tyrone Cox, a/k/a “T-Player,” 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Tyrone Wilson, a/k/a “Mooch,” 60, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of ammunition.

LaJustin Williams, a/k/a “Smurf,” 39, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of marijuana.

Terrell Kurt Myers, a/k/a “Relly Boy,” a/k/a “Nut,” 40, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana.

Kevin William Dukes, a/k/a “KD,” 36, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of heroin.

Demetric Gantt, a/k/a “Meech,” 42, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

Travis Wright, a/k/a “Beno,” 41, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of crack cocaine.

Kenneth Roger Brown, a/k/a “Kenny G,” a/k/a “Three,” 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine.

Cornelius Walker, a/k/a “Lil Black,” 19, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, a quantity of methamphetamine, and a quantity of marijuana, as well as possession of a machine gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Kendrick Smalls, a/k/a “Ken Lo,” 31, of North Charleston, was charged with conspiring to distribute a quantity of cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Clayton Thomas, a/k/a “CJ,” 22, of North Charleston, was charged by separate indictment with multiple counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of the firearms, according to the release.

Law enforcement is still searching for a fugitive in the case who has also been charged in the conspiracy, the release said.

Several of the above-listed men are also charged with one or more counts of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking, the release said.

During the investigation into these drug-trafficking organizations, agents seized “substantial amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and firearms, some of which were illegally modified to operate as fully automatic machine guns.”

“Drug organizations, especially those using firearms, are a serious and direct threat to the communities they invade,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis. “In addition to our many partners who assisted in this operation, I want to especially thank the brave men and women who put themselves in harm’s way this morning to safely and professionally execute the takedown in this case.”

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Lowcountry Violent Crime Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police Department, Charleston Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Summerville Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Charleston County Aviation Authority.

This operation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

This task force identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations, according to the release.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell is the new executive editor at FITSNews. She was named 2018’s top columnist in the state by South Carolina Press Association and is back after taking a nearly two-year break from corporate journalism to reclaim her soul. Email her at [email protected] or tweet her @ElizFarrell.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

