The Feed: Stuff I Would Have Tweeted

Before I kick things off, many thanks to Travis Bell for his willingness to let us use one of his newest images of the South Carolina State House in our coverage.

12:39 p.m. EDT – Medical Marijuana Bill

Here’s that big medical marijuana story I promised …

9:53 a.m. EDT – Tax Credits For South Carolina Homeowners

The S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) wants homeowners in the Palmetto State to know they can save money on their tax bill if they are “remodeling, making your home more energy efficient, or paying casualty insurance,” according to a release from the agency.

To see the list of available credits for yourself, click here …

*****

9:39 a.m. EDT – State House 2022 Election Update

(Via: Provided)

That’s South Carolina State House candidate April Cromer giving her first political speech to the Anderson County GOP earlier this week. Cromer is challenging fiscally liberal former S.C. House ways and means chairman Brian White in this year’s Republican primary for S.C. House District 6.

To read our recent report on her candidacy, click here …

*****

9:18 a.m. EDT – New ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Podcast Is Live!

To listen, click here …

*****

8:24 a.m. EDT – Convention of States Update

(Via: Convention of States SC)

Over the objections of S.C. senator Dick Harpootlian, a bill which would lend South Carolina’s support for a convention of states cleared the S.C. Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday by a 13-8 vote.

The vote was predominantly along party lines, although senator Dwight Loftis – a Republican from Greenville, S.C. – voted against the bill.

The legislation – H. 3205 – now heads to the full Senate for consideration. If it passes there, it would head to the desk of governor Henry McMaster. Sources close to this debate say the legislation could receive a vote in the Senate as early as next Tuesday.

For some background on this issue, click here …

*****

8:17 a.m. EST – Charleston Day School Update

From the mailbag, here is one particularly incisive response to our big story yesterday on the latest developments at Charleston Day – one of the South Carolina’s most exclusive private schools …

(Via: Facebook)

Dear Editor,

Hey there! I hear CDS kills cats and feeds them to their students! Sound ridiculous? It reads just like these articles. Maybe find another point of view? There are a handful of parents that are unhappy. They should LEAVE THE SCHOOL! The rest of us are very, very happy and so damn ready to move on. This negativity isn’t good for faculty and staff that work their asses off and certainly not good for our children. DONE. You should be too on reporting this fake news.

Jenna Newman Brown

Charleston, S.C.

FROM THE EDITOR: Jenna … thanks for the feedback!

*****

8:04 a.m. EST – Lots happening at the S.C. State House today … including an update on the status of the medical cannabis debate in South Carolina. Stay tuned for that report very soon.

*****

