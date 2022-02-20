Brawl Breaks Out At Rock Hill Bowling Alley, According To Sheriff’s Office

The York County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page late Saturday night of an apparent brawl at an unidentified Rock Hill bowling alley.

The video shows deputies trying to contain dozens of fighting customers — some of whom were using chairs as weapons.

The post includes a signed message that appears to be from York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson chiding parents for not teaching their children responsibility:

“Hey parents – where are you? This should not have happened. Do you know where your kid is – do you know what they’re doing? Watch this video. This is not a police problem, it is a parent problem. Wake up and make them responsible so law enforcement does not have to!- Kevin.”

Commenters on the post questioned whether the people fighting were children.

A call and email to York County Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer were not returned Sunday.

It is unknown whether anyone was arrested and charged in the brawl.

