Hello, FITSNews readers. Thanks for tuning into our “Week in Review.” In previous episodes of this format, our founding editor Will Folks has waxed philosophical in the article accompanying the show. We’ve decided to shift our focus this week toward providing “show notes” linking you to the stories mentioned on this week’s episode.

*****

SHOW NOTES: 2/18/2022

Murdaugh Murders

Independent Review Of Stephen Smith’s Autopsy Needed

Tax Cuts

In South Carolina Harvey Peeler Unveils South Carolina Senate’s Income Tax Cut

Congressional Showdowns

How Smart Is Nikki Haley?

Push Poll In South Carolina’s First Congressional District Race Targets Katie Arrington

Thanks for watching …

As Will mentioned, we are moving towards making this show available as a podcast. We’ve received a lot of great feedback on the first few episodes and hope that you will continue to send us your thoughts. Will, in particular, hopes that you will continue to send him compliments that stroke his ego. If you’d like reach us my email is [email protected] and Will’s is [email protected].

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree and went to work for the South Carolina attorney general’s office in a communications role before coming on board at FITS. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

