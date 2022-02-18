Earlier this month, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks sat down with Greenville attorney Steve Sumner to discuss the differences between boating under the influence (BUI) and driving under the influence (DUI) in South Carolina.

Sumner – one of the Palmetto State’s foremost DUI/ BUI attorneys – offered all sorts of insights on this field, including an extensive discussion of the February 2019 boat crash in Beaufort County, S.C. that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach of Hampton, S.C. (and thrust the powerful Murdaugh family into the spotlight).

We have previously published a portion of this interview that exclusively addressed the Murdaughs, and are now releasing the full interview to give members of our audience who are interested in this case an even deeper understanding.

Also, we are looking forward to having Sumner back in the studio soon to delve even deeper into the 2019 boat crash – specifically the attempted invocation of maritime law (or admiralty law) by one of the corporate defendants in this case.

