Hammond School Is On Fire

One of the most prestigious private schools in South Carolina caught fire on Wednesday evening, officials with the Columbia-Richland County fire department confirmed.

Hammond School – formerly known as James Hammond Academy – experienced a conflagration at a building on its lower school campus, fire officials said.

News of the fire was first reported by WIS TV-10 (NBC – Columbia, S.C).

Multiple fire engines were dispatched to the school in response to this “two-alarm” blaze, which was called in just prior to 8:15 p.m. EST. Initial reports indicated that as of 9:15 p.m. EST, the fire had been contained but not extinguished.

“The fire is contained at this time,” fire officials tweeted. “No injuries reported.”

According to fire officials, “one building was on fire and the flames were quickly spreading to a second building on the property” when they arrived on the scene

“This prompted units on scene to call for a second alarm,” officials added.

RIGHT NOW: Our @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews have been able to contain and control a 2-Alarm fire that broke out in a building at Hammond School off of Galway Lane. pic.twitter.com/nzzePXFFln — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 17, 2022

School officials said the building impacted by the fire was empty.

It is not immediately clear what may have caused the conflagration. Nor is there an initial estimate on the damage done to the school.

Hammond is located at 854 Galway Lane in Columbia, S.C. Established in 1966 during the segregation era, the school is named for James Henry Hammond – a former congressman, governor and U.S. senator from Newberry, S.C. who was among the most prominent proponents of slavery in the antebellum south.

Indeed, Hammond is best-known for coining the phrase “Cotton is King” during a speech from the floor of the U.S. Senate on March 4, 1858.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

