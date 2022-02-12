Inmate Found Dead At Jail Where Alex Murdaugh Is Being Held

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking into the death of an inmate at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County on Saturday morning.

According to deputies, “The man was located in his cell and did not appear to have signs of trauma. The investigation is on-going and more information will be released as it becomes available.”

A call to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford on Saturday afternoon was not returned.

The detention center is where former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh has been held since October. He is being held in lieu of $7 million bond on 74 charges. He is accused of stealing $8.4 million from former clients and his former law firm.

On Saturday evening, The Post and Courier reported that Rutherford confirmed the deceased inmate is not Murdaugh.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell is the new executive editor at FITSNews. She was named 2018’s top columnist in the state by South Carolina Press Association and is back after taking a nearly two-year break from corporate journalism to reclaim her soul. Email her at [email protected] or tweet her @ElizFarrell.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

