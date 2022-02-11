‘I Will Hurt You’: Disturbing Video Shows Violent Bullying At SC Middle School

A video showing a disturbing physical altercation between two students at a Beaufort County, South Carolina middle school is under investigation, and charges are pending against one of the students, according to law enforcement.

The Beaufort County School District and Beaufort Police Department began looking into the horrifying incident at Lady’s Island Middle School on Thursday.

WARNING: This video footage is violent and may be disturbing to viewers.

(Via: Facebook)

As depicted in the video, the larger student initiates the bullying by pushing the smaller student. When the smaller student attempts to leave, the larger student sends her back to the ground with a clothesline move to the face, with the smaller student yelling “Don’t! Don’t!”

The larger student tells the girl on the ground “I will hurt you!” and proceeds to kick her, saying “Don’t do it again!”

In a calm voice, the student on the ground asks “can I get up now, please?”

“I’ll stomp your bitch ass face in,” the larger student responds, to which the smaller student (still on the ground) replies, “OK. I’ll stop. Just please let me …”

The larger student cuts her off and says “You can go. BYE!”

Within two hours of the video being made public on Facebook, it had drawn more than 6,000 views and hundreds of comments.

The person who posted the video tagged the Beaufort chapter of Bikers Against Bullies U.S.A:

“This happened at Lady’s Island middle school yesterday. I don’t know who the kids are but this little girl did not deserve this. A friend who’s children go to this school reached out to me to see if y’all could do something or find out who the little girl is. This is absolutely disgusting that stuff like this happens. BIKERS AGAINST BULLIES U.S.A. BEAUFORT S.C. CHAPTER“

Beaufort Police Department Captain George Erdel said Friday afternoon the investigation into the incident is continuing and that charges are pending.

The principal of Lady’s Island Middle School alerted parents to the situation in an email that evening:

Good evening Lady’s Island Middle School Families,

This is Dr. Chavon Browne, principal of Lady’s Island Middle School. I am calling to let you know that a physical altercation involving two Lady’s Island Middle School students was reported to administration.

Law enforcement is investigating and the school is taking appropriate steps to ensure that this situation is handled according to the Beaufort County School District’s Student Code of Conduct-Progressive Discipline Plan.

We do not condone any acts of violence in our school and strive to provide a safe, productive learning environment for our students each day.

If you have any additional questions or concerns, please reach out to school administrators Dr. Browne, Mr. Campbell, and/or Ms. Davis.

Thank you for your attention to this matter and have a good evening.

The video, which was posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon by a concerned citizen, depicts a larger student grabbing a smaller student by her ponytail saying “You don’t like when people do that to you, right? … So don’t do it again.”

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell is the new executive editor at FITSNews.

