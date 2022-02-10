‘Gun’ Message On Bathroom Mirror Prompted School Lockdown In Bluffton

The lockdown of a Bluffton school was lifted Thursday afternoon a few hours after parents were notified of a threatening message found in one of the school’s bathrooms.



According to an email from the principal of River Ridge Academy, the person responsible for the threat was identified and charges are pending.

Parents of River Ridge Academy in Bluffton, South Carolina, first received an email around noon from the school’s principal notifying them that the school was on modified lockdown and investigating a potential threat.

Here is the email that was sent:

I am writing to make you aware of a written message found in a River Ridge Academy bathroom that says, “I have a gun shot at 12 p.m. share.” The Bluffton Police Department has been notified and is investigating. There is an increased law enforcement presence on campus and we are currently on a modified lockdown. Any individuals having information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact law enforcement.

Please take this opportunity to discuss these types of threats with your child. We take these types of threats seriously, which includes reporting to law enforcement. Students who commit these kinds of infractions are subject to school discipline as well as law enforcement action.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. Do not hesitate to reach out to school administration with any additional questions or concerns.

Asked for comment, Beaufort County School District spokesperson Candace Bruder declined citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

Bluffton Police Department responded to the scene and later determined the threat was unfounded.

In an email Thursday afternoon to FITSNews, Bruder said the message had been written on the mirror in one of the school’s bathrooms.

The email sent to parents after the lockdown was lifted is here:

As an update to our earlier email, law enforcement has lifted the modified lockdown. Law enforcement has identified the individual responsible and determined the threat to be noncredible. Charges are pending.

As always, the safety of our students remains our top priority at River Ridge Academy. I greatly appreciate your understanding and patience with this situation. We are thankful for the Bluffton Police Department for their swift response and support with the investigation.

We are appreciative when potential security issues are brought to our attention. Please take this opportunity to remind your student about the importance of reporting unsafe behavior.