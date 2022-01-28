Poll Tests Nancy Mace’s Numbers In South Carolina First Congressional District

A survey is underway in the South Carolina first congressional district which hopes to take inventory of the electorate as it relates to its current representative – Nancy Mace of Daniel Island, S.C. According to my sources, the survey is brief – approximately five to six questions – and seeks to ascertain the incumbent’s level of support ahead of the 2022 “Republican” primary in June.

The poll is “hitting a lot of voters,” according to one GOP operative who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“It asks who you’d vote for if the primary was held tomorrow,” the operative said. “Then it asks for Mace’s favorable or unfavorable rating and whether you are a moderate or conservative. And whether you are a ‘Trump Republican.'”

As previously noted, former U.S. president Donald Trump could figure prominently in this race given his documented disdain for Mace.

Of interest? The survey comes just days after I reported that former South Carolina state representative Katie Arrington had reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to resolve an issue that resulted in her being stripped of her security clearance last May.

Arrington enjoyed a decorated career at DOD prior to the incident, and has been previously mentioned as a possible challenger to Mace this spring.

Will she run?

“Mace and Arrington were fierce rivals during their time together at the S.C. State House, and both politicians have reportedly retained a deep-seated animus for each other,” I noted earlier this week. “A race between the two would doubtless be a no-holds-barred affair – with Trump potentially giving Arrington the advantage (should he endorse her and get behind her candidacy financially).”

Arrington vanquished incumbent first district U.S. congressman Mark Sanford in the 2018 GOP primary, but lost the general election to lobbyist/ “ocean engineer” Joe Cunningham following a horrific car crash that derailed her campaign for months.

Stay tuned … if I get wind of the results of this survey (or of any plans by Arrington to re-enter the arena), I will be sure to pass those along to readers.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Washington Senators’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

