I rarely go into “fan boy” mode when it comes to elected officials. Hell, most politicians (especially in my home state of South Carolina) aren’t worth my indifference, let alone contempt or … (gasp) admiration.

One exception? Tom Davis.

Since his election to the South Carolina Senate in 2008, Davis has been one of the only elected officials in the state to consistently walk the walk when it comes to the pro-freedom, pro-free market reforms this news outlet has consistently championed over the years.

Davis is also one of the few elected officials who genuinely cares about the intellectual roots of his public policy positions … someone who is open to being challenged on his beliefs and who reaches conclusions based on what he believes to be right, not what the “herd” tells him to think.

A rare breed indeed …

As the debate over medical marijuana advances at the South Carolina State House this week, Davis has been at the center of the storm – pushing the Compassionate Care Act (S. 150), a bill which would legalize cannabis for medical use.

In the interview above, Davis talks about his bill, what got him involved in this debate and where he thinks the votes are in the S.C. Senate on this issue …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Washington Senators’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

