Status Quo Goes Down In Florence, South Carolina Senate Race

South Carolina’s political elite – and the monied interests subsidizing its left-leaning “leaders” – suffered an ignominious defeat in a special primary election for the S.C. Senate in Florence County on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, a conservative businessman and political newcomer is one step away from claiming a seat which was held for decades by the Godfather of the status quo in the Palmetto State – the late Hugh Leatherman.

The challenge ahead of victorious GOP candidate Mike Reichenbach? To live up to his campaign rhetoric … and actually cast conservative votes in the (likely) event he prevails over mental health advocate Suzanne La Rochelle in the special election for this seat on March 29, 2022.

Reichenbach defeated fourth-term S.C. state representative Jay Jordan on Tuesday evening in the GOP primary for S.C. Senate District 31 – delivering a stunning rebuke of some of the most powerful individuals and institutions in the Pee Dee region of the Palmetto State (and at the S.C. State House).

Big money and big power went “all in” for Jordan … and still came up short.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Reichenbach received 6,256 votes – or 52.08 percent of all ballots cast in this two-person primary. Jordan received 5,756 votes (or 47.92 percent of all ballots cast).

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

“How incredibly humbled and honored Charisse and I are to have earned the trust and support of our Pee Dee neighbors,” Reichenbach said after the win, referencing his wife Charisse Reichenbach – the star of his first campaign advertisement.

“Together, we are going to end politics as usual and usher in the conservative leadership we all desire, with a strong commitment to cutting taxes, protecting tax dollars, and fully supporting law enforcement,” Reichenbach continued.

Make no mistake … I am going to hold Reichenbach to that promise.

And he had better deliver on it, too … because South Carolina cannot afford another GOP sellout.

The S.C. General Assembly (and especially the Senate) is full of so-called “Republicans” who talk the talk but fail to walk the walk. They campaign as “conservatives,” but then embrace all manner of mindless government growth, crony capitalism and command economic disasters – all while consistently rejecting free market calls for broad-based tax relief, expanded parental choice and the privatization of non-essential government functions.

Not surprisingly, such anti-free market policies have produced eroding competitiveness, anemic job growth, deteriorating academic achievement, outdated and deadly infrastructure as well as an alarming rise in violence.

Reichenbach took a decisive stand against this failed status quo … and now it is time for him to stand and deliver.

Even if that means pissing off fiscal liberals in his own party …

For his part, Jordan “graciously” conceded the race to Reichenbach – and pledged to work with him in Columbia, S.C. on behalf of the impoverished Pee Dee area. Let’s hope he makes good on that promise, too, by actually working on behalf of these people instead of working on behalf of the special interests which filled his coffers and subsidized attack ads against Reichenbach.

I am not holding my breath on that, by the way …

Reichenbach’s upset – fueled in part by the support of Upstate businessman John Warren – has the potential to be significant in shifting the ideological orientation of the South Carolina legislature more toward freedom and free markets.

But that will ultimately depend on the extent to which he walks the walk … and the extent to which voters are willing to hold him and his 45 colleagues in the Senate accountable for their policies and the outcomes they produce.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Washington Senators’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

