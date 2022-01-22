This week’s installment of the “Week in Review” (above) had to get cranked out pretty quickly, people. As I write this, I am sitting in the back row of a 2019 Ford Transit 350 making my way out of South Carolina’s capital city of Columbia.

And no, I am not traveling on some shuttle bus to the airport … this is literally the only vehicle large enough to transport my massive brood from one end of the Palmetto State to another.

Anyway, while I take a day or two off with the wife and kids this weekend, I hope you enjoy this quick rewind of the big stories we broke or covered during the last week.

We covered a lot of ground this week … with news director Mandy Matney and executive editor Liz Farrell leading the way with their excellent investigative reporting on the ongoing ‘Murdaugh Murders’ true crime saga.

While special projects director Dylan Nolan and I continue to refine this recapitulative offering, please keep the feedback flowing. Your comments and criticisms (constructive or otherwise) help us improve the product we are cranking out – and I am grateful for any and all responses (even the not-so-nice ones).

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” I noted back in November when we started launching video content. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

To share your feedback, email me ([email protected]) or tweet (@fitsnews) to me but more importantly email ([email protected]) or tweet (@DNolan2000).

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Click to view)

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that Washington Senators’ lid pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

