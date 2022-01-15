‘Major Fire’ At Amazon’s South Carolina Fulfillment Facilty

A major fire has erupted at an Amazon fulfillment center in West Columbia, South Carolina, multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to this news outlet.

It is not clear what started the conflagration, but the emergency response to the blaze is already “massive.”

“(It’s) going to be a pretty big footprint of emergency vehicles,” one source with knowledge of the situation told me.

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were dispatched to the scene at the request of the Lexington County, S.C. fire service.

“SLED agents are en route to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center located in West Columbia SC,” SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin confirmed. “SLED was requested to investigate by the Lexington County Fire Service. No additional information is available at this time while the initial investigation is beginning.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

