Special projects director Dylan Nolan and I did a test run of this new series a week ago – a “pre-pilot,” if you will – and the network bit. So here we are with the actual “pilot” of the series, the creatively christened “Week in Review.”

And yes … I seriously hope we figure out something better to call it soon.

Anyway, prior to two months ago this news outlet had produced precisely zero video content … so this is all still very new to us (and to me). I’m still getting used to being on camera – and to be honest, this new medium has given me a newfound respect for reporters in the television business.

Except no … that’s not really true at all.

Those trained seals are regurgitating propaganda talking points they read off of their teleprompters. Literally barfing up a bunch of politically correct crap someone told them to say. Or, in the case of television stations in South Carolina … reflexively cranking out establishment spin in response to something my news outlet exclusively reported a few days earlier.

Doing damage control for the status quo, basically …

Me? I am bringing original, extemporaneous flow into your smartphone, tablet or desktop … along with my obvious magnanimity and endearing humility (and handsomeness).

In this week’s episode (above), we covered a lot of ground … governor Henry McMaster’s B.S. budget, some big vaccine mandate news coming out of Washington, D.C., a little campaign finance controversy, new allies in the fight for better judges and, of course, more drama related to ‘dem Murdaughs.

Once again, in addition to watching our videos please respond to them … including offering criticisms (constructive or otherwise) that help us improve/ refine the product we are cranking out.

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” I noted last month when we started launching videos. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

To share your feedback, email me ([email protected]) or tweet (@fitsnews) to me but more importantly email ([email protected]) or tweet (@DNolan2000).

Thanks again for watching!

