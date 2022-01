Alex Murdaugh’s bond hearing today included dramatic testimony from both witnesses and attorneys. This video depicts powerful state senator Dick Harpootlian emotionally representing his client Alex Murdaugh. The hearing also featured Murdaugh’s jailhouse phone calls, busted knuckles, and many disagreements over just how dire of financial straights he is in. Liz Farrell and Mandy Matney authored an excellent write up of the hearing, click here to get the full story.