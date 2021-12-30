South Carolina Downs North Carolina For First Bowl Win Since 2017

In a season that began with the lowest of expectations – which the program seemed well on its way to meeting – the University of South Carolina football team rallied to capture its first bowl victory since 2017 and secure its first winning season since 2018 under first-year head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer continued to silence (if not disprove) his critics during the Gamecocks 38-21 Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over North Carolina – a team which entered the season ranked No. 9 in the nation under legendary head coach Mack Brown.

The Tar Heels (6-7, 3-5 ACC) came into Thursday’s contest in Charlotte, N.C. as 9.5-point favorites, but fell into an 18-0 hole in the first quarter as embattled Gamecock offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield dialed up his best game of the year.

Satterfield’s offensive unit was one of the worst in the nation in 2021, but you would have never known it based on the clinic it put up against the Tar Heel defense. Rotating quarterbacks Dakereon Joyner and Zeb Noland – and feeding a shellshocked North Carolina defense a steady diet of preseason all-SEC tailback Kevin Harris – Satterfield kept the Tar Heels off balance and on their heels (literally) all game.

The Gamecocks (7-6, 3-5 SEC) exploded for a season-high 543 yards – including a season-high 182 yards from Harris. The bruising 5-foot-10, 220-pound tailback from Hinesville, Georgia reverted to his explosive 2020 form after being held in check for most of the 2021 campaign. Meanwhile, Joyner – in his first extended action at the quarterback position in more than two years – completed all nine of his pass attempts for 160 yards, including a 69-yard dime to sophomore tight end Jaheim Bell that opened the scoring.

(Click to view)

(Via: GamecockFB)

Noland added a 66-yard scoring strike to Bell (above) – who finished the game with five catches for a career-high 159 yards.

Placekicker Parker White also had a huge game, breaking the school’s all-time scoring record with a 30-yard field goal in the first quarter. The redshirt senior from Mount Pleasant, S.C. added two more field goals before the afternoon was done to pad his margin.

Beamer’s thoughts after the big win?

“Honestly I’m thinking ‘Oh my God, I gotta go do this mayo bath thing,'” he told ESPN’s Taylor McGregor after the game, referring to the victorious coach’s ceremonial dousing in the corporate sponsor’s artery-clogging emulsion. “It means we won, but that’s about the only good thing.”

“It’s amazing what a little bit of confidence and a little bit of joy will do,” Beamer added, prior to leading the Gamecock faithful in a rousing chant at Bank of America stadium.

Addressing Gamecock fans after the game, Beamer set his aspirations for the program much higher than a second-tier postseason bowl.

“We can accomplish everything here at this university,” Beamer said. “We’ve got the greatest fans in the country, unbelievable academics, fantastic resources – we’ve won national championships in other sports at Carolina, and there’s no reason we can’t do it in football as well.”

South Carolina’s last bowl game was a fiasco – a humiliating 28-0 defeat at the hands of Virginia in the 2018 Belk Bowl. The last Gamecock bowl victory took place on January 1, 2018 when former head coach Will Muschamp’s squad came from behind to defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the 32nd annual Outback Bowl.

