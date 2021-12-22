Court Suspends Charleston Attorney Accused of Stealing From Client, Appoints Receiver To Case

The South Carolina Supreme Court placed a longtime Charleston attorney on interim suspension Tuesday and appointed a receiver to assume responsibility for the lawyer’s finances after accusations he stole $75,000 from a client.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the governing body that oversees complaints made against attorneys in South Carolina, petitioned the state’s highest court to place John Keith Blincow Jr., 62, on interim suspension and appoint a receiver to “protect the interests of (Blincow’s) clients.”

Charleston Police officers arrested Blincow Dec. 17, 2021, on a single charge of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent (more than $10,000). He was released the next day on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to a Dec. 17, 2021, report by Steve Garrison and Jocelyn Grzeszczak of The (Charleston) Post and Courier, Blincow was retained by a woman who paid $50,000 for his services and $25,000 for expert testimony. After her case was dismissed, the woman tried several times to get Blincow to return the balance of her money. When this failed, she recorded a conversation in which Blincow allegedly admitted to using her money for personal spending.

Peyre T. Lumpkin has been appointed as receiver for Blincow’s accounts, according to an order from the Supreme Court (below).

Lumpkin will take responsibility for Blincow’s client files and law office accounts. He will also receive Blincow’s mail.

Tuesday’s order also prevents Blincow from making withdrawals from any of his accounts.

Lumpkin’s appointment will be in effect for at least nine months, according to the order.

