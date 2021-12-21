South Carolina Lawmaker’s Resignation Takes Colleagues By Surprise

South Carolina state representative Mandy Kimmons resigned her seat in the S.C. House of Representatives on Tuesday evening, according to a post on her Facebook page.

“After much thought and prayerful consideration, I have resigned from the South Carolina House of Representatives,” Kimmons wrote. “My resignation letter is posted below. I can never thank you all enough for placing your trust in me. I am forever grateful for all the support! I look forward to serving the community in other ways. God Bless!”

Kimmons’ letter referenced her desire to “focus on the practice of law and service to my local community,” calling her resignation “the right decision for my family and me.”

Kimmons’ resignation – which took most of her colleagues by surprise – is “effective immediately,” according to her letter to S.C. speaker of the House Jay Lucas. That means a special election will be held for her seat, which is in the process of being redrawn along with other districts as part of the decennial “redistricting” that follows the release of new data from the U.S. Census.

A former prosecutor who was elected in 2018, Kimmons is a native of Greensboro, N.C. The 37-year-old attorney – who was endorsed by this news outlet during her first campaign – earned high marks from colleagues during her brief legislative tenure.

“During her three years at the State House, she has impressed colleagues in both parties with her substantive, deliberative approach to the legislative process,” I wrote of Kimmons earlier this year. “She has also impressed GOP primary voters with her consistently conservative record.”

Not surprisingly, Kimmons was praised by local GOP leaders.

“Mandy has served South Carolina well while representing us in the State House,” said Steven Wright, chairman of the Dorchester County Republican party. “It is not often you see politicians put their family ahead of their political career and for that I admire her.”

Still, her resignation clearly caught her colleagues off guard …

“Big surprise,” one lawmaker told me Tuesday evening. “Legislators (are) just now hearing it through the grapevine.”

“Came out of left field for a lot of people,” another lawmaker said.

Earlier this year, Kimmons emerged as a top prospect of supporters of U.S. president Donald Trump – who are eager to find a GOP challenger to incumbent congresswoman Nancy Mace.

“I think she’s eyeing something else,” the source said, although they declined to speculate as to what Kimmons’ future plans may be.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

