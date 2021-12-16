South Carolina ‘Republican’ Infighting Gets Literal

A member of the Lexington County, South Carolina “Republican” executive committee is facing criminal charges after allegedly slapping an elected official at a Christmas party earlier this week.

The incident – which was reportedly documented in a Lexington, S.C. police report – involved Lexington County committee member Angus Godwin and West Columbia, S.C. city councilman Mike Green.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Godwin – whose wife Pamela Godwin leads a Midlands-area “Women for Trump” organization – slapped Green on the face.

These sources said Godwin initially slapped Green forcefully on the back at the beginning of the party – which was held on Mondy evening at O’Hara’s Publick House in Lexington, S.C.

Following a prayer, Green approached Godwin and made a remark about his role on a recent political campaign. At that point, “bam … he slaps he on the left side of my face,” Green said.

After slapping Green, Godwin allegedly challenged the councilman to step outside and fight him.

Obviously this is not the first time the ongoing “Republican” schism in South Carolina has produced threats of violence. Nor is it the first time those on the front lines of the schism have been involved in violence.

“To slap someone at a Christmas party is unacceptable,” Green told me “To put hands on someone is just as bad. In twenty years I’ve been involved in politics I have never had anyone physically harm me.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

