Nancy Mace Schedules Visit To ‘Monkey Island’

Congresswoman Nancy Mace has scheduled a visit to Morgan Island, South Carolina on Thursday to investigate allegations of animal cruelty, according to a media advisory sent from her office.

Mace, who represents the Palmetto State’s first congressional district, will depart for Morgan Island (a.k.a. “Monkey Island”) at 12:00 p.m. EST from Sam’s Point Boat Landing in Beaufort, S.C. She will be joined on her journey by Justin Goodman, vice president of advocacy and public policy at White Coat Waste Project – a group which aims to prevent animal cruelty by targeting government subsidies for scientific research involving animal abuse.

“To STOP taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, monkeys, cats and other animals, we must stop wasteful government spending,” the group’s website proclaims. “Our approach? Drain the swamp: cut federal spending that hurts animals and Americans.”

According to her office’s advisory, Mace “led the bipartisan effort to expose beagle puppy testing” conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The latter bureaucracy gained national fame (infamy) given the controversial role played by its leader, Dr. Anthony Fauci, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in October, Mace sent a letter to Fauci raising “grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs.”

Specifically, she raised concerns about alleged “cordectomy” procedures – or “slitting a dog’s vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying.”

“This cruel procedure … seems to have been performed so that experimenters would not have to listen to the pained cries of the beagle puppies,” Mace wrote. “This is a reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.”

“Now she’s leading another bipartisan effort in her district where she and White Coat Waste recently discovered 600 monkeys each year are removed from Monkey Island to be used in gruesome science experiments, again at the hands of Dr. Fauci’s NIH and NIAID,” Mace’s advisory noted.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!

*****

Morgan Island is located in St. Helena Sound in Beaufort County, S.C. – approximately ten miles east-northeast of the town of Beaufort. The island is owned by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), but the colony of Indian rhesus monkeys which has lived on it since 1979 is owned by NIAID.

The colony is managed by Charles River Laboratories, which reportedly has a contract with NIAID.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has LOTS of hats (including that New York Knights’ lid from ‘The Natural’ pictured above).

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our stories? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via-email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

