Midland Watch: Fundraising Page Established For Daughters Of Late Lexington Lawyer

Last week, this news outlet reported on some tragic news coming out of Lexington, South Carolina – where a successful attorney named Jim O’Connor took his own life. As I noted in my report, O’Connor left behind three beautiful, young daughters over whom he had sole custody – twin girls who are both 15 years old and a younger daughter who is 11 years old.

This week, O’Connor’s brother Joey O’Connor has launched a fundraising page to help his three nieces – Emma, Abby, and Isla.

According Joey O’Connor, the girls “lost their father, who was everything to them, very suddenly.”

The good news? People want to help …

“There has been an overwhelming amount of support and amazing people asking how they may help,” he continued. “If you’d like to honor Jimmy O’Connor and support his three beautiful girls, you may donate to this fund.”

“This will go 100 percent to the girls,” he added.

Over the last few days, my email, tip line and social messaging inboxes have been inundated with requests from readers and viewers for information on how they can lend a hand to O’Connor’s girls.

Jim O’Connor was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who participated in Operation Desert Shield/ Storm. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina law school who did his undergraduate studies at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

As a reminder, if anyone reading this post is dealing with issues that have them questioning whether to take their own life (or attempt harming themselves), please – call a friend. Or, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-TALK.

Remember, “you are not alone … you are never alone.”

As of Sunday morning, Joey O’Connor’s fundraising page for his three nieces had raised a little over $8,000 of its $150,000 goal.

Let’s see if we can’t boost that number and help these girls out …

