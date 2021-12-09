SLED Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In North Augusta

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in North Augusta, S.C. involving the city’s public safety department.

The incident took place in front of Gary’s Hamburgers on Georgia Avenue in downtown North Augusta.

“We are on scene of a shooting incident downtown North Augusta,” a Facebook post from the agency noted, urging residents to avoid the area.

Preliminary reports from our network of law enforcement sources indicate there is no danger to the community in the aftermath of the shooting and that all suspects tied to the incident are in police custody.

“North Augusta public safety has requested SLED to investigate an officer involved shooting,” SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin told me Thursday evening. “SLED Agents and crime scene (assets) are en route. There is no additional information to provide at this time.”

In addition to SLED, deputies of the Aiken county sheriff’s office were also on the scene providing assistance to North Augusta police.

The North Augusta incident is the 36th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina so far this year. In 2020, there were 49 such incidents – tying a record set back in 2017.

This is a developing situation … please check back for updates.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

