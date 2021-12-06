Virtual Bond Hearing Scheduled For Alex Murdaugh On Friday, Sources Say

A virtual bond hearing has been scheduled for disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was recently hit with 27 felony charges related to financial crimes, according to multiple sources familiar with the status of the investigation.

The bond hearing on Murdaugh’s 27 new charges will be held online on Friday morning, according to sources. Details have not been released at this time.

Sources confirmed that Judge Alison Lee will preside over the hearing Friday, despite the fact that the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a specific order that said Judge Clifton Newman will “preside over all pretrial matters relating to criminal investigations concerning Alex Murdaugh.”

Lee is presiding over the initial bond hearing because she is the current responding judge over cases involving the statewide grand jury.

Lee has been criticized by this news outlet multiple times for giving bond to violent offenders in the past.

In fact, she was blocked from becoming a federal judge because of her penchant for excessive judicial leniency.



Lee also was denied a seat on the S.C. appeals court because lawmakers were concerned about her doling out bond to violent criminals.

Officials have not said why the bond hearing is virtual.

Murdaugh, 53, who was named a person of interest in the June 7 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul, has been held without bond in the Richland County Detention Center for over a month on larceny charges in the Satterfield case.

On November 19, the South Carolina Grand Jury handed down five indictments against Murdaugh — totaling in 27 new felony charges.

The new indictments include:

7 counts of money laundering

7 counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses

8 counts of computer crimes

1 count of forgery

4 counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

The indictments involve alleged crimes from five South Carolina counties — Bamberg, Orangeburg, Beaufort, Colleton and Allendale.

The bulk of the stolen money — nearly $3.5 million — was taken from the Satterfield family in Beaufort County. None of the charges stem from cases in Murdaugh’s home county of Hampton County — where he worked at the law firm started by his great-grandfather, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick (PMPED), until he resigned in September just a day before an alleged suicide-for-hire incident.

The 27 counts are a result of a multi-agency investigation involving the S.C. state grand jury, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), FBI and the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

In November, Murdaugh’s “bulldog” defense team filed a habeas corpus appeal with the S.C. Supreme Court in an attempt to get Murdaugh out of jail after the court ruled that he was a danger to himself and society. That petition has not been heard yet.

According to sources close to the investigation, even if Lee grants bond on Friday, Alex Murdaugh still has to stay in jail for his bond related to the other charges.

This story will be updated.

