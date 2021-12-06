As South Carolina legislators meet in a special session this month to finish redistricting – the decennial process of redrawing political boundaries in the state – a push by conservative members of the “Republican” party to ban federal vaccine mandates has divided the delegation.

Last week, grassroots Palmetto State GOP activists swarmed the State House grounds to demand that their representatives take action on vaccine mandates during the special session. They were disappointed, however, when leaders in the S.C. House of Representatives blocked the consideration of any issue other than redistricting.

Last weekend, another group of protesters converged on the State House echoing the previous vaccine mandate demands. In our latest video, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks explains the legislative paths forward for supporters of a vaccine mandate prohibition in South Carolina.

Since this clip was recorded, our news outlet has been in contact with parties on multiple sides of this legislative issue.

Stay tuned for an update on today’s session …

