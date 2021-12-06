In our latest video clip, FITSNews founding editor Will Folks breaks down the latest disappointing South Carolina education data. Folks questions whether “massive, escalating investments in ‘public education’ are producing corresponding gains in academic achievement.”

To read Will’s recent article analyzing the numbers discussed in this video, click here.

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” Folks noted last week. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

