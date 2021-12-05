As ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Saga Rolls On, South Carolina’s Top Law Enforcement Agency Seeks New Spokesperson

South Carolina’s top law enforcement agency is on the hunt for a new spokesperson, it announced on Saturday.

In a news release sent to members of the media, Ryan Alphin – executive affairs director for the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – thanked reporters for their patience during what he termed a “transition period” in the agency’s public information office.

“We have posted the position and hope to fill it soon to better serve our state’s media,” Alphin wrote, providing reporters with a link to the job description.

According to the job posting, the individual who fills the role of public information director would “serve as SLED’s public information officer and media relations coordinator” – acting as a liaison between “all SLED personnel and the public to provide the public with information to facilitate and foster a better public understanding and awareness of SLED’s role and services.”

The position would also provide consultation services to “command staff and SLED staff on public information and media relations issues” while also assisting its general counsel’s office with “FOIA compliance and special projects as needed.”

Obviously, being the primary spokesperson for SLED is a high visibility, high intensity position under any circumstances … but the agency’s lead role in investigating the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ true crime saga has raised the energy level even higher.

That makes this one of – if not the most challenging public information position in all of state government. Not to mention a tremendous opportunity for whoever winds up getting the job.

SLED’s primary spokesman, Tommy Crosby, stepped down from the agency last month. While there has been considerable speculation as to the reason for Crosby’s departure, multiple sources have told this news outlet the process was amicable and that Crosby and the agency were both simply seeking a “better fit.”

Alphin has been handling public relations duties in the aftermath of Crosby’s departure.

This is not the first time the agency’s executive affairs director has overseen media duties. On several occasions in recent years, former SLED executive affairs director Kathryn Richardson stepped into this role during transition periods at the agency. Richardson left SLED back in January to start her own government affairs firm.

According to the SLED job posting, applications for the position must be submitted no later than December 14, 2021 at midnight.

