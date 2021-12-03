Midlands High School Warns Parents of Alleged Threat

Administrators at Chapin High School (CHS) in the northwest region of Columbia, South Carolina sent out an email earlier this week warning parents of an alleged threat issued by a student at the school.

The message – sent by principal Michael Ames – did not identify the name of the student or the nature of the threat. It noted that “any potential risk of danger” had been resolved and that “discipline was administered” to the student in accordance with the school’s code of conduct.

Here is a look at Ames’ message …

Sources say the same student issued another threat on Friday, causing the police to be dispatched to the school to address the situation. These sources report that the student is allegedly in isolation and is not a threat to other students at this time. One district source told me the “situation is an escalated rumor” and that “the girl only threatened to punch somebody. “

FITSNews has reached out to both CHS and the Chapin police department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.

