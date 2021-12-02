South Carolina’s “Republican-controlled” General Assembly lived up to its reputation as the most liberal GOP legislature in America yesterday – employing parliamentary maneuvers to avoid voting on a provision that would have prohibited most vaccine mandates in the Palmetto State.

Dozens of activists and South Carolinians who stand to lose their jobs as a result of the mandates descended upon the S.C. State House in Columbia on Wednesday (December 1, 2021) to make their voices heard on the mandate issue.

They were sorely disappointed, however, when GOP leaders in the House – who have been less-than-eager to challenge federal vaccination mandates – punted on the issue.

Our cameras captured the action (and our founding editor Will Folks offers his commentary on what happened) in the video below …

