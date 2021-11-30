Murdaugh Murders Saga : Investigators Release 911 Call In Gloria Satterfield Case

Nearly four years after Gloria Satterfield died from injuries in an alleged “trip and fall incident” on Alex Murdaugh’s property, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has released 9-1-1 calls in the incident in response to a Freedom of Information Act request made by FITSNews.

Despite some documents stating that the accident took place in Hampton, South Carolina, the incident took place at the Moselle property in Colleton County — the same property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found murdered on June 7, 2021.

SLED opened an investigation into Gloria Satterfield’s death on September 15 — the same day her son’s attorneys Eric Bland and Ronald Richter filed a lawsuit against Alex Murdaugh and his co-conspirator who are accused of scheming to steal millions of dollars from Satterfield’s wrongful death settlement. Murdaugh remains behind bars on charges related to that case.

While much is known about what went wrong in the settlement, we still know very little about how Gloria Satterfield died.

Satterfield, 57, died at Trinity Medical Center in North Charleston on February 26, 2018, after she allegedly tripped on the steps at Murdaugh’s Moselle home on February 2, 2018. Gloria was the Murdaugh’s housekeeper and nanny for 20 years.

Maggie Murdaugh called 9-1-1 around 9:24 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2018.

Click below to hear the six-minute 911 call.

At the beginning of the call, Maggie told the dispatcher that her housekeeper has fallen at 4147 Moselle Road in Colleton County, South Carolina. Maggie appears to be calm.

Maggie: My housekeeper has fallen and I can’t get her up.

Dispatcher: Where did she fall from?

Maggie: Going up the steps.

Dispatcher: How many steps?

Maggie: 8

Dispatcher: Is she conscious?

Maggie: She’s not unconscious. She’s just mumbling.

Maggie appears to be irritated with the operators questions.

Maggie: She’s on the ground. She’s on the ground. She’s on the ground.

Dispatcher: Me asking questions does not slow them down, ma’am.”

Maggie Murdaugh then handed the phone to her son, Paul Murdaugh, who was 18 at the time.

Dispatcher: Can you ask the patient what kind of pain she is having?

Paul: Ma’am, she can’t talk … She’s cracked her head and there’s blood on the concrete and she’s bleeding out of her left ear.

Dispatcher: Do you know who she is?

Paul: Yes, she works for us.

A source who was close to the Murdaugh family told FITSNews that the family called Gloria “GoGo” and Paul loved her “because she was another mother figure to him.” Satterfield helped raise both Paul and Buster Murdaugh.

Dispatcher: Do you know if she’s had a stroke or anything before?

Paul: Ma’am, can you stop asking me all these questions.

Colleton County CAD refers to Gloria as “elderly female” who “fell while walking up 8 brick steps.” The earliest first responder arrived at 9:41 a.m., according to the CAD report. They were in route to the hospital by 9:52 a.m.

There is no mention of Alex Murdaugh in the 9-1-1 call.

Gloria’s sons were told that the dogs caused her to trip and she suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to attorney Eric Bland. Neither Maggie nor Paul mention dogs in their call to 9-1-1.

A Facebook post written by one of Gloria’s sons said that Gloria also suffered broken ribs in addition to the head injury in the incident.

Bland said he had received a copy of the call Tuesday and had listened to it for the first time.

“Obviously the family is distressed in hearing the circumstances of how their mother and sister were described being delirious and mumbling and somebody held her up and let go and dropped her.”

In September, Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper requested that SLED — the same agency investigating the double homicide of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh — open an investigation into Gloria Satterfield’s death due to “inconsistencies” surrounding her death.

Satterfield’s death was not reported to the coroner at the time — nor did officials perform an autopsy, according to a letter Topper sent SLED officials in September.

On Satterfield’s death certificate, the manner of death said “natural,” which Topper said was not consistent to her with her injuries from a trip-and-fall accident.

SLED is also investigating the handling of Satterfield’s estate.

The investigation into Gloria’s death is “active and ongoing.”

This story will be updated.

-Liz Farrell contributed to this report.

